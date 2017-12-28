Man at Walmart Was Carrying Human Teeth and 3,000 Doses of Heroin, Police Say
Police arrested Tavon Malik Stanley on Christmas Eve after he was found with more than 3,000 doses of heroin, a handgun, pills and marijuana at a Walmart in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
When police officers responded to an alleged shoplifting incident at a South Carolina Walmart on Christmas Eve, they found a man carrying $2,520 in cash, more than 3,000 doses of heroin, a handgun, pills, marijuana and two human teeth.

North Myrtle Beach officers arrested 21-year-old Tavon Malik Stanley on Sunday, according to Myrtle Beach Online. They also arrested Ashley Smith, 18, after a Walmart employee told the police they saw her allegedly take about $25 worth of goods from a store shelf and walk past the store’s cashiers without paying.

Once they saw Smith allegedly take store merchandise, Walmart employees detained Smith and Stanley and called the police, according to Myrtle Beach Online. The authorities asked Stanley if he had a gun, the website reported, and when the 21-year-old told them he did, the officers searched his black backpack, where they discovered the rest of his belongings.

Police charged Stanley with trafficking heroin, unlawfully carrying a gun, four counts of possessing scheduled drugs and simple possession of marijuana, according to online jail records. Smith was charged with shoplifting.

