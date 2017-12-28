Roy Moore Is Still Trying to Win a Senate Seat. But Nothing He Does Will Matter

Republican Roy Moore is doing everything he can to stop Democrat Doug Jones from being certified as the winner of a special election in Alabama to fill an open seat in the U.S. Senate — but election officials say his efforts won’t matter.

Early Wednesday morning, a complaint was filed on behalf of Moore alleging voter fraud had occurred in the December 12 Senate election. The complaint was filed less than 24 hours before Alabama election officials are expected to certify Jones as the victor, which would pave the way for his swearing-in to the Senate next month.

But Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the complaint will have no impact on the certification of Jones’ victory.

“No change has occurred. Doug Jones will be certified at 1 p.m. this afternoon,” Merrill told TIME. Merrill added that Jones will officially be sworn into the Senate by Vice President Mike Pence on January 3.

Merrill said that the Jones campaign could theoretically get a judge to order an injunction to stop the proceedings from occurring, but there is no indication that will happen.

The Moore campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME. According to unofficial election results, Moore lost the race to Jones by 1.5 percentage points.

Roy Moore, already controversial for his comments about groups like Muslims and LGBT individuals, lost the Alabama special election after nine women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct. Some of the women said they were teenagers when the alleged incidents occurred. Moore has denied any wrongdoing. The campaign has said that the complaint filed Wednesday includes an affidavit from Moore saying he had undergone a polygraph proving the truth of his denials.