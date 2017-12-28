700 Teens Cause Mayhem and Frighten Shoppers at New Jersey Mall

By Associated Press
8:54 AM EST

(CHERRY HILL, N.J.) — At least 700 juveniles created a disturbance at a New Jersey mall, frightening shoppers the day after Christmas.

Witnesses say the youth kicked doors and went the wrong way on escalators. They say a few fights broke out within the crowd.

Police have charged five juveniles with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and other offenses.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the youth gathered inside Cherry Hill Mall on Tuesday night. Cherry Hill police arrived around 7:30 p.m. and dispersed the disorderly crowd.

Four of the charged minors are from nearby Camden; one is from Cherry Hill.

The mall in southern New Jersey is a short drive from Philadelphia.

