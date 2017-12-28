Claire’s, known for selling accessories and cosmetics targeted to young girls and teenagers, has recalled some of its makeup over asbestos concerns.

The Florida-based retailer first announced the recall a few days before Christmas, after a Rhode Island mother grew concerned about the ingredients in glitter makeup she had purchased for her 6-year-old daughter and sent the samples out for independent testing, NBC 10 News reports.

The makeup tested positive for tremolite asbestos, which has been associated with mesothelioma and other types of cancer, prompting the woman — who works at a law firm specializing in asbestos litigation — and her boss to purchase and test products from nine different states, NBC 10 reports. Each one tested positive for tremolite asbestos.

Media attention prompted Claire’s to launch a safety investigation and pull multiple products from its shelves, according to the retailer’s statement. On Wednesday, it updated consumers with a full list of potentially affected products, including various glitter makeup sets, an eye shadow and lip gloss palette and a glitter cell phone makeup compact.

Claire’s has said it will issue refunds for products returned while it conducts a safety investigation.