Vanity Fair Says Its Video Mocking Hillary Clinton 'Missed the Mark'
Senator Hillary Clinton attends the LA Promise Fund's Girls Build Leadership Summit on Dec. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Araya Diaz—WireImage/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:08 AM EST

(LOS ANGELES) — Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.

In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at humor that regrettably “missed the mark.”

Posted last weekend, the video shows editors of Vanity Fair’s Hive website offering toasts and New Year’s resolutions to Clinton.

Among the suggestions: that Clinton take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

The backlash included a tweet from actress Patricia Arquette with her own proposal — stop telling women what they should or can do.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE