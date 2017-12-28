Nebraska police say a man suspected of killing his parents and niece has been arrested in Tennessee, the same state he fled to after shooting his wife in 1998.

Omaha police confirm that 46-year-old John Dalton Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Jackson, Tennessee. He’s suspected in the Tuesday night shooting deaths of his parents and his 18-year-old niece in Omaha.

The teenager’s father tells the Omaha World-Herald that his daughter had gone to her grandparents’ house to pick up her sister and a plate of food. He says his daughter’s car was still running when authorities arrived, and that her sister ran to a neighbor’s house saying: “They shot my family.”

The victims were 70-year-old John Dalton Sr., 65-year-old Jean Dalton and 18-year-old Leonna Dalton-Phillip.

John Dalton Jr. went to prison following the death of his wife in 1998. He was paroled in 2010.