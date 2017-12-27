(TUCSON, Ariz.) — Authorities in southern Arizona say a pregnant woman was shot and killed in her sleep when someone opened fire on her home, but doctors were able to deliver her baby.

The Tucson Police Department said in a news release that several others in the home were asleep when they awoke around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the sounds of 19-year-old Jasmine Vega screaming.

Arriving officers found her unconscious. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Vega was six months pregnant. Police said the baby survived delivery and is being treated at the hospital.

No other details about the newborn’s condition were given.

Police say evidence indicates multiple gunshots were fired into the home. It’s not yet known if anyone was specifically targeted.

No suspects have been identified.