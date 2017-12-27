(COLTONS POINT, Md.) — Police in southern Maryland say a man killed his father in a Christmas Eve shootout in the son’s home.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that 66-year-old Roger Allen Bruce of New Market, Virginia, was visiting his son and other relatives in the son’s home in Coltons Point, Maryland.

Deputies say Bruce and the son, 45-year-old Michael Allen Bruce Sr., got into an argument and the elder Bruce began shooting at the younger man.

Police say Michael Bruce returned fire, striking his father. Roger Bruce was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are still investigating the shooting. No charges have been filed.