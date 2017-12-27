13-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed in Attempted Home Invasion

(MISHAWAKA, Ind.) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in northern Indiana.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office said in a statement Wednesday that officers responding to reports of gunfire late Tuesday found the teenager at an apartment complex in Mishawka suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Mishawka is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of South Bend.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

St. Joseph County investigators searched the apartment where the shooting occurred and determined that the boy was shot during a home invasion.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.