A Man Tried to Transport a Dead Cougar in His Airline Luggage, Police Say

By Associated Press
2:43 PM EST

(LAS VEGAS) — Police say a hunter’s trip home hit a snag in Las Vegas after security screeners found a dead cougar in his luggage.

No crime was committed because the man had a hunting tag. But police Lt. David Gordon told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Transportation Security Administration agents held the man at McCarran International Airport late Tuesday to confirm the validity of the Utah hunting tag.

His name and where he was headed weren’t released.

Airport spokeswoman Melissa Nunnery says the man ended up shipping the cougar carcass home, not on the airplane.

Gordon says it’s not a crime to transport legally possessed game on an airline flight. But he says airlines can refuse to transport certain items.

