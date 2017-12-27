Rihanna Calls for End to Gun Violence After Cousin’s Death

Rihanna on Tuesday called for an end to gun violence as she mourned the loss of her cousin, who was reportedly gunned down after Christmas in her homeland of Barbados, hours after the two were together for the holidays.

In an emotional Instagram post, the stunned singer recalled how she had just seen her cousin before he was shot and killed. “Can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!” she wrote. “Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!!”

Rihanna ended the Instagram post with the hashtag #endgunviolence. She did not name her cousin, but she tagged his Instagram account in one of the photos. Nation News, a news publication in Barbados, identified the slain man as 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, although a representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation Wednesday. Citing police, the local news outlet said Alleyne was shot multiple times while walking around his house.

In February, Rihanna’s cousin wished the superstar a happy birthday in an Instagram post. “Every day we are happy to have you in our lives,” he wrote. “Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true.”