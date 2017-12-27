Teens Charged With Murder After Sandbag Tossed From Overpass Kills Man

By Associated Press
10:45 AM EST

(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Four teenage boys have been charged with murder in an Ohio juvenile court in connection with the death of a man struck by a sandbag thrown from an interstate overpass.

The Blade reports prosecutors filed the charges Tuesday in Toledo against the boys, ages 13 to 15. The teens initially were charged with the juvenile equivalent of felonious assault.

Twenty-two-year-old Marquise Byrd died Friday at a hospital. The Warren, Michigan, man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car traveling south on Interstate 75 in Toledo when a sandbag smashed through the windshield Dec. 19.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office says Byrd died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck.

Police and a prosecutor have said the teens threw other objects from the overpass that night.

