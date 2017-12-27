Mark Hamill Shared A Sweet Tribute To Carrie Fisher 1 Year After She Passed Away

By Melissa Locker
10:55 AM EST

Mark Hamill has posted a tribute to his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher on the first anniversary of her death with an Instagram post remembering the woman who played his sister in the sci-fi franchise in a role that lasted decades.

It was only fitting that Hamill, who is closely associated with his character Luke Skywalker, would echo a line from Star Wars: The Last Jedi in his post, writing on Instagram: “No one’s ever really gone” and including the hashtags, #CarrieOnForever and #AlwaysWithUs. In The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker bids farewell to his sister, Princess Leia-turned-General Organa, saying that “no one’s ever really gone”, especially those with the Force.

Hamill’s post included an image of Fisher by Lindsay Vanek called “Our Blessed Rebel Queen”, featuring a feisty Fisher and her beloved dog, Gary. The Instagram collage also featured a photo of Hamill and Fisher from the time of the original Star Wars film trilogy, which came out in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as a still from the latest film, which is dedicated to Fisher’s memory. The Last Jedi will mark Fisher’s final appearance in the Star Wars series.

No one's ever really gone… #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever

A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) on

Fisher died on 27 December last year aged 60, after a heart attack. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died a day later.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE