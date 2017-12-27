California Had 2 Earthquakes in Less Than 3 Hours
Large freeways curl through the city April, 2000 in San Jose, CA.
David McNew—Getty Images
By Associated Press
7:22 AM EST

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a pair of minor earthquakes just a few hours apart rattled the San Jose area in central California.

The Mercury News of San Jose, citing the USGS, reports a 3.1 magnitude quake hit an area northeast of San Martin at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday. A stronger 3.9 magnitude quake hit at 10:32 p.m. northeast of Alum Rock.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Los Gatos resident Sanjay Khandelwal told the newspaper the quake was “a good shaker” and that her daughter felt her bunk bed move.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE