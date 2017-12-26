Part of White House Tree Planted by Andrew Jackson to Be Removed
The Rose Garden of the White House is seen through the blooms of a Magnolia tree
Paul J. Richards—AFP/Getty Images
By Darlene Superville / AP
1:18 PM EST

(GREENACRES, Fla.) — The White House says a large portion of a famed Magnolia tree planted on the south grounds by President Andrew Jackson has become too weak to remain intact.

Removal is planned for this week while President Donald Trump and his family are away for the holidays.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Melania Trump, says the first lady reviewed reports about the tree from the U.S. National Arboretum and explored other options before deciding to remove a portion of the tree for safety reasons.

Grisham says the first lady has asked that wood from the tree be preserved, and that seedlings be readily available if there’s an opportunity to plant a new Magnolia tree.

Jackson planted the tree in 1835.

CNN first reported on the White House’s tree-trimming plan.

