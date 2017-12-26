See What Erie, Pa., Looks Like After 53 Inches of Snowfall

While many parts of the country were treated to a white Christmas on Monday, Erie, Pa., got a little more snow than it bargained for over the course of the holiday.

Erie was hit with a whopping 53 inches — more than four feet — of snow from Christmas Day into the early morning hours of Dec. 26, according to the National Weather Service’s Cleveland branch. Nineteen inches feel between midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday alone, according to the NWS.

The storm has broken a few snowfall records, including two-day snowfall for the entire state of Pennsylvania and 13-day snowfall for the Erie area, according to the NWS. That’s no small feat, since Erie typically gets plenty of winter weather thanks to its proximity to the Great Lakes.

In addition to cementing its place in the record books, Erie’s Christmas snowstorm has made for some dramatic photos. Here’s what it looks like in the record-breaking winter wonderland: