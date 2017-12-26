President Trump Says Republicans and Democrats Will 'Come Together' to Replace Obamacare
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with journalists before signing tax reform legislation into law in the Oval Office December 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
By Associated Press
7:51 AM EST

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will “eventually come together” on a new health care plan for the country.

Sending a Twitter post early Tuesday from his Florida resort, Trump said “the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) Obamacare.”

Much of former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act remains intact, however, and the sign-up period for the various options was carried out as normal this year.

Majority Republicans sought repeatedly to repeal the 2010 law this year, but couldn’t get it through the Senate.

Trump and his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, spent Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE