JetBlue Plane Slides off the Taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport
A JetBlue passenger jet (Embraer 190) taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York.
Robert Alexander—Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:17 AM EST

(BOSTON) — Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Officials say JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded when it landed around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane and they were bused to the terminal.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The Massachusetts Port Authority tells WHDH-TV that snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period Monday morning. Massport officials say runways were cleared by 11:30 a.m.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE