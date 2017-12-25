Lots of People Already Crashed Their Brand New Drones This Christmas
A drone is flown for recreational purposes in the sky above Old Bethpage, New York on September 5, 2015.
Bruce Bennett—Getty Images
By Jamie Ducharme
4:12 PM EST

With gifts given and Christmas Day drawing to a close, drone expert Faine Greenwood is taking up a different kind of holiday tradition: rounding up all the spectacular drone crashes and accidents that take place mere hours after the airborne presents are unwrapped.

Greenwood, an assistant researcher in the signal program on human security and technology at the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, is compiling some of the best drone accident tweets of the day, and tagging them #DroneCrashmas. The mishaps are as frequent as they are varied, with drones falling victim to everything from 30-miles-per-hour gusts of wind to bodies of water to trees to innocent bystanders.

You can see the full assortment of drone accidents on Greenwood’s Twitter timeline.

