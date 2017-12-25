Russian Officials Bar Putin Nemesis From Running for President
Russian politician Alexey Navalny in his office on April 11, 2017 in Moscow, Russia.
Epsilon—Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:48 AM EST

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian election officials have formally barred Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president.

The Central Election Commission voted on Monday that the anti-corruption crusader isn’t eligible to run.

Navalny is implicitly barred from running for office because of a conviction in a fraud case which has been viewed as political retribution. He could have run if he was given a special dispensation or if his conviction was cancelled.

Incumbent Vladimir Putin is running for a fourth term in office and is wildly expected to win the March 18 election.

Navalny has vowed to lead a campaign to boycott the vote if he isn’t allowed on the ballot.

Navalny is the most serious challenger that Putin has faced in all of his years in power.

