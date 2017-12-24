Vice Apologizes for 'Boy's Club' Culture
Shane Smith, co-founder and CEO of Vice Media Inc.
Krisztian Bocsi—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:50 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — Two co-founders of Vice Media are apologizing for a “boy’s club” culture that fostered inappropriate behavior after an investigative report uncovered rampant sexual harassment at the New York-based company.

The New York Times on Saturday reported that it found four settlements involving allegations of sexual harassment or defamation against Vice employees, including the current president, Andrew Creighton.

The newspaper also talked with more than two dozen women who say they experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct at the company, which has grown from a fringe Canadian culture magazine to a major news outlet. The alleged episodes included groping and forced kisses.

Co-founders Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi sent a note to staff Saturday saying the company let people down in failing to create a safe and inclusive workplace.

