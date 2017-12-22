A Disgruntled Ex-Employee Allegedly Rammed His Car into Lambeau Field in Green Bay
A detail view of Green Bay Packers helmets on the bench before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on December 3, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Dylan Buell—Getty Images
By Associated Press
December 22, 2017

(GREEN BAY, Wis.) — Police say a fired food service worker rammed a former co-worker’s car at Lambeau Field, bringing numerous law enforcement agencies to the Green Bay Packers’ stadium.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith told reporters that the suspect was fired after an altercation with the co-worker earlier this month. Smith says when the suspect saw the co-worker Friday, he smashed into that employee’s vehicle, driving it under the back of a van.

Smith says the suspect then chased the employee into the loading dock area. He then drove into the stadium and crashed into a storage area, but did not get onto the field.

Smith says five vehicles were damaged, but no one was hurt. The suspect was arrested.

The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau on Saturday night.

