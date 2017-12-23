Lest you think that their status as the ultimate celebrity power couple keeps them from turning up at the family function, feast your eyes on this very excellent video of Jay Z and Beyoncé doing the Electric Slide at a family birthday party.

In the video, Jay Z, Beyoncé, and matriarch Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson get down to Maze and Frankie Beverly’s “Before I Let Go,” in very much the same manner that your own uncle, aunt, and grandma might bust a move at a family party. And while everyone knows that Queen Bey is flawless (and always on beat) when she’s dancing, it’s especially fun to see Jay Z show off his moves with some undeniable joy.

While the clip was originally posted and then deleted from Ms. Tina’s Instagram page, you can watch the full video below.