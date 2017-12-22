Mindy Kaling's Friends Threw Her the Best Post-Baby Party

The Mindy Project creator and star Mindy Kaling is a noted fan of romantic comedies, so it should come as no surprise that she’s celebrating the holidays with a Nora Ephron-themed dinner party.

Kaling — who gave birth to her first child last Friday, a daughter named Katherine — usually hosts a holiday dinner party for the young women she works with.

But since she had a “busy week,” her staffers brought the dinner to her and used the occasion to pay homage to one of Kaling’s favorite creators and the veritable queen of the rom-com, Nora Ephron, with a “Yule Got Mail Holiday Dinner” — an especially apropos pick since You’ve Got Mail made Kaling’s list of her all-time favorite romantic comedies.

The menu paid homage to two of Ephron’s most beloved films — When Harry Met Sally and, of course, You’ve Got Mail —with courses like “Shopgirl’s Pasta Pomodoro” and “Pie a la Sally.”

In the words of Katz’s most famous customer, we’ll have what she’s having.