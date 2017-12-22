Kendrick Lamar Hid a 'Black Panther' Clue in His New 'LOVE.' Music Video

Kendrick Lamar not only dropped an emotional new music video for his song “LOVE.” Thursday night, but he also shared a major clue that hints Kung Fu Kenny will probably be involved with the upcoming Black Panther soundtrack.

The Dave Meyers and his little homies-directed video gorgeously depicts the triumphs and challenges of a romantic relationship and appears to have a teaser at the 1:54 mark, where a clapperboard reading “B.Panther soundtrack coming soon” is shown before Lamar returns to the frame.

While Lamar’s involvement with Black Panther is still unclear, being on the film’s soundtrack would round out what’s been a landmark year for the Compton rapper, who recently received seven Grammy nominations for his album DAMN.

Watch the”LOVE.” video below.