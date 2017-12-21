6-Week-Old Baby Found Safe and Sound After Her Mother Was Stabbed to Death

(HOUSTON) — The 6-week-old daughter of a woman who was stabbed to death was found alive early Thursday in a Houston apartment.

Police announced on Twitter that Shamali Flores appeared unharmed and was being evaluated at a hospital.

Police have provided no other details, including who was with Shamali when she was discovered or how they knew to look for the baby at the southwest Houston apartment complex.

Police officials said at a news conference Wednesday that the person who took Shamali likely knows her family. They also said it’s possible the girl was taken by someone who has lost a child. Police Chief Art Acevedo said this is only a theory but that the circumstances of the infant’s disappearance fit similar cases that have occurred in other parts of the country.

Acevedo said that besides the infant, nothing was taken from the apartment where 33-year-old Carolina Flores was killed. Her body was discovered around midday Tuesday.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the death. They initially said they believed the baby was with her father but he was found late Tuesday in San Antonio and Shamali wasn’t with him. He’s not considered a suspect or person of interest in the death, officials have said.

Police say they plan to release more information later Thursday.