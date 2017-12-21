While the Internet was collectively enthralled with the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official engagement photos, there was a corner of the web whose curiosity was piqued by clothing.

In the photos, Markle is wearing a black ball gown with a sheer, embellished bodice and a full skirt, and looking completely like a veritable princess while doing it. According to Vogue, the dress is by Ralph & Russo, a British label, and it debuted on their Fall/Winter 2017 couture runway.

Markle’s choice to wear a British designer was a savvy choice (and perhaps a hint that she may choose a British designer for her May wedding) and the glamorous but polished gown was keeping well in-line with her style evolution as a soon-to-be-royal. See the dress in all its glory below.