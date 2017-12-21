Today marks the winter solstice, which means it’s also the shortest day of the year for many of us.

While all of the Northern Hemisphere will be experiencing their least amount of sunlight this year today, different locations will still experience different sunset times. This is how to see when the sun will set in your area. You can also check for winter solstice sunrise and sunset times where you are at timeanddate.com

New York City’s winter solstice sunset will occur at 4:49 p.m. The city will see nine hours and 15 minutes of daylight as well. Boston’s sunlight period ends a bit earlier, at 4:15 p.m., with nine hours and four minutes of daylight. Chicago will see its sun set at 4:23 p.m. and will experience nine hours and eight minutes of daylight.

Sunset silhouette the Willis Tower and Chicago skyline, viewed from the museum campus. Carl Larson—Flickr Vision

Over on other side of the country, Los Angeles’s winter solstice sunset will take place at 4:48 p.m. and will see nine hours and 55 minutes of daylight. The sun will set in Denver at 4:39 p.m. and will have nine hours and 21 minutes of daylight on the winter solstice.

View of Los Angeles at dusk taken from Beverly Hills, Mulholland Drive. The high rise offices of downtown are in the background, Hollywood in the foreground. Barry Lewis—Corbis/Getty Images

Further south, the winter solstice sun will set in Dallas at 5:25, giving residents nine hours and 59 minutes of daylight.