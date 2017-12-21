Aldi Recalls Apples Due to Listeria Concerns

The grocery chain Aldi has recalled multiple varieties of apples that may have been contaminated by listeria.

The potentially tainted fruits, which were supplied by Michigan’s Jack Brown Produce, were sold in a limited number of ALDI stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, and North Carolina starting Dec. 13, the company said in an announcement. Some Atlanta customers may have also purchased the apples through the grocery delivery service Instacart. Potentially affected varieties include Fuji, Gala, Golden, and Honeycrisp apples, the statement says.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the release. Listeria contamination can cause gastrointestinal issues and, in some cases, headache, stiff neck, convulsions, muscle aches, fever, confusion, and loss of balance, according to the CDC. The bacterial infection is especially dangerous for pregnant women.

Jack Brown Produce also issued a wider recall of apples originating from Nyblad Orchards, according to an announcement from the FDA. The affected products include Honeycrsip, Gala, Fuji, and Golden Delicious apples sold under the brand name Apple Ridge in grocery stores in Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, Indiana, and Ohio between Dec. 11 and Dec. 16.

Customers who fear they may have purchased possibly contaminated apples are encouraged to contact Jack Brown Produce.