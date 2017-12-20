Prince William is nothing if not a gamer.

When the humorous 34-year-old royal was at the Royal Variety Show, he was happy to play along and demonstrate what can only be described as a very important dad dancing like a horse.

In a clip of the traditional Royal Variety Performance aired on ITV in England Tuesday night, the host Miranda Hart coaxes William into participating with a dance. With full knowledge of the rolling cameras, he went to work, mimicking a horse’s brisk gallop. And as he galloped directly into the hearts of the crowd, he laughed. So did Kate Middleton.

About his improvised dance, Hart told ITV: “I did apologize to him at the end and he said he’d practice his galloping.” Future George and Charlotte, please accept our heartfelt apologies for this video of the dance that will live on forever.

Folks at home were impressed.

Watch the clip below.