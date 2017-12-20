With conversations about power dynamics swirling in Hollywood and the world at large, Christian Bale says that “culture will be richer” when it’s not just white men who are the majority of power players.

During a panel with AOL Build to discuss his new film Hostiles, Bale sounded off on how a more inclusive entertainment industry and world can benefit everyone, not just men when it comes to the narratives and viewpoints.

“Our culture will be so much richer the day that we stop saying, ‘Hey, it’s all white dudes who are running things,’” Bale said. “Whether that be Hollywood, whether that be Washington, you know. We’re going to get, in Hollywood, so much better films and so much more interesting stories being told and America will become the America that the rest of the world sees it as, that makes it unique.”

The British actor added that he’s always viewed the U.S. as a “country of inclusion,” going so far as to say that’s why he chose to make a life and raise his family here.

“It’s the reason why I moved here,” he said. “It’s the reason why my kids have American accents.”

