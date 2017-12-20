Anna Kendrick Shows You How a Hilarious Kristen Stewart Impression Is Really Done
By Cady Lang
11:04 AM EST

While most people know Anna Kendrick as a triple threat as an actor, what they might not know about the Pitch Perfect 3 star is that she’s also got the uncanny ability to give a spot-on impression of Kristen Stewart.

Kendrick debuted her enviable skill set during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she nailed the impression by imitating Stewart explaining the plot of Pitch Perfect 3.

While Kendrick admitted that the impression is a bit random, she maintained that she was a big fan of Twilight and that she had shown the actual impression to Stewart herself, who praised her accuracy when it came to her mouth mannerisms.

“I do one impression, and it’s the weirdest impression, too,” she said. “I should have like a Christopher Walken or something, and I have a Kristen Stewart…I love her, I’ve done it to her, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I do that with my mouth.’ And I was like, ‘You’re doing it now! I know!'”

Watch Kendrick’s impression of Kristen Stewart above.

 

 

