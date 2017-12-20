Women Say They're More Stressed Out Than Men, Poll Finds

A new Gallup poll found that the vast majority of Americans feel affected by stress, while 41% feel they lack the time needed to do the things they want.

Nearly half (44%) of Americans, say they “frequently” experience stress, while 35% say they “sometimes” do. Just 17% say they “rarely” feel stressed, and 4% said “never.”

Women (49%) were more likely than men (40%) to say they experience frequent stress, and parents of children under 18 (55%) were more likely to say they don’t have enough time than those without children under 18 (35%.) Those with household incomes under $30,000 were more likely to experience frequent stress (51%) compared to those with household incomes over $75,000 (41%).

Employment was a stronger indicator of stress than unemployment, and working parents reported especially high levels of frequent stress — 59%, compared to just 33% of those who are unemployed and without children.

The Gallup poll was conducted from Dec. 4-11 among 1,049 adults, with a margin of sampling error of ±4 percentage points.