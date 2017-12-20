Most Registered Voters Wouldn't Support Donald Trump in 2020, Poll Finds

Just 36% of registered voters would support President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, a new poll finds, a precipitous drop from the 46% of votes he received last year.

According to the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Wednesday, just 18% of registered voters would definitely vote for the President in 2020, and 18% would “probably” vote for him. Thirty-eight percent surveyed said they would vote for the Democratic candidate, and 14% said they would probably vote for the Democratic candidate.

The poll for this question, which surveyed 736 registered voters, was conducted Dec. 13 to 15. The margin of error is 3.61 percentage points. In 2016, Trump received slightly over 46% of the vote, while his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton received slightly over 48 percent.

The poll included a comparison with Bill Clinton’s reelection prospects in December 1993. At that point in Clinton’s presidency, 18% said they would definitely vote for Clinton, and 24% said they would probably vote for him — 42 percent total. Meanwhile, 19% said they would probably vote for the Republican candidate, and 14% said they definitely would.

The 2020 election, is of course, a little under three years away. No Democrat has launched a campaign, and a lot can happen in that time span. But the results do indicate a level of dissatisfaction with the President that was also expressed through his approval ratings. Just 24% of Americans strongly approve of the job he is doing as President, while 48% strongly disapprove. Overall, 41% approve of Trump’s tenure so far, while 56% disapprove. While Trump’s approval ratings are a slight improvement from the NBC/WSJ poll conducted in October, he is still on pace to average historically low approval ratings for a first-year President.

The poll also found that just 21% of Americans have a very positive view of Trump, while 45% have a very negative view. The margin of error for these portions of the poll, which surveyed 900 adults, is 3.27%.