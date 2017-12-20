It’s rarely a white Christmas in Southern California, but that doesn’t mean Christmas traditions can be ignored. That’s the lesson that the Napoli family from Ontario, California learned and shared with the world in a newly-viral video.

In the video, Marie Napoli can be heard suggesting to her husband, Joe, that maybe this year they should get an artificial Christmas tree and getting a “Glade candle that smells like the tree”. The look on Joe’s face, the exasperated sigh, and his disappointed demeanor were all captured on video by their daughter Madison, who tweeted it out.

When Marie suggests the artificial tree, Joe can’t handle it and doesn’t bother trying to hide it, making the ultimate disappointed dad face. “I don’t know what’s happened to you,” Joe says, with what can only be described as resignation in his voice. “I know I can’t solve it, so I’m just going to let it go.”

Of course in these social media savvy days, there’s always the chance he could be putting on a Christmas show just for the likes. However, because it’s the holidays, let’s skip the cynicism in favor of a little Christmas ham.

For the internet, it’s like Christmas came early with a new meme and reaction GIF all rolled into one hilarious video.

Luckily the story had a happy ending and the Napoli family got their real Christmas tree. Madison told Buzzfeed News that her mother was just trolling Joe all along, and they would never get an artificial tree.