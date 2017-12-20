An Accused Mexican Drug Trafficker With Links to El Chapo Is Set to Face Charges in the U.S.
The Attorney General's Office for Special Investigations on Organized Crime after the capture of Victor Manuel Felix Beltran in Mexico City, Mexico on Oct. 26, 2017.
Henry Romero—Reuters
By Associated Press
9:40 PM EST

(SAN DIEGO) — Mexico has sent one of the top alleged traffickers for the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel to the U.S. to face charges.

Victor Manuel Felix appeared before a federal judge in San Diego on Tuesday, a day after he arrived in California.

Felix was arrested in October in Mexico City.

He is accused of coordinating shipments of tons of cocaine and laundering millions of dollars for the cartel.

An indictment says the case involves an undercover U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent who infiltrated the cartel that moved tons of drugs to the U.S. and hundreds of millions of dollars in bulk currency.

Some of the money was deposited into a San Diego bank account held secretly by the DEA.

The U.S. had requested Felix’ extradition.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE