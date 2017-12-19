Comedy Central Announces T.J. Miller's Show Is Canceled After He Faces Sexual Assault Allegation
Actor TJ Miller in New York, Feb. 9, 2016.
Jim Spellman—WireImage/Getty Images
By Melissa Chan
4:50 PM EST

Comedy Central announced on Tuesday that it had canceled T.J. Miller’s animated series, The Gorburger Show – as the comedian denied claims he sexually assaulted a woman in college.

A Comedy Central spokesperson told TIME that show was canceled in the summer and had nothing to do with the allegations against the former Silicon Valley star.

In a joint statement with his wife Kate, Miller said on Instagram Tuesday that he denied the claims made by an anonymous accuser in the the Daily Beast. The actor said the woman had tried breaking up his relationship with Kate during college and had previously accused him of misconduct.

Kate & T.J. Miller’s statement: We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations.  She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus “I’m going to destroy them” & “I’m going to ruin him.” We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, but also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced). We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators. We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda. We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real. We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives. – Kate & T.J. Miller

A post shared by T.J. Miller (@teenagemillionaire) on

“We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye,” the statement said. “Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again.”

The woman reportedly told the Daily Beast that Miller choked her, punched her in the mouth and sexually assaulted her during sex in 2001 while the two were in college at George Washington University.

The Daily Beast reported that five people, including an ex-boyfriend and a former roommate from the accuser who both spoke on the record, corroborated some of the details of the woman’s story.

The woman reportedly told the Daily Beast, “He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right. He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop… I couldn’t say anything.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Miller’s show being canceled.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE