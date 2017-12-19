Comedy Central announced on Tuesday that it had canceled T.J. Miller’s animated series, The Gorburger Show – as the comedian denied claims he sexually assaulted a woman in college.

A Comedy Central spokesperson told TIME that show was canceled in the summer and had nothing to do with the allegations against the former Silicon Valley star.

In a joint statement with his wife Kate, Miller said on Instagram Tuesday that he denied the claims made by an anonymous accuser in the the Daily Beast. The actor said the woman had tried breaking up his relationship with Kate during college and had previously accused him of misconduct.

“We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye,” the statement said. “Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again.”

The woman reportedly told the Daily Beast that Miller choked her, punched her in the mouth and sexually assaulted her during sex in 2001 while the two were in college at George Washington University.

The Daily Beast reported that five people, including an ex-boyfriend and a former roommate from the accuser who both spoke on the record, corroborated some of the details of the woman’s story.

The woman reportedly told the Daily Beast, “He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right. He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop… I couldn’t say anything.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Miller’s show being canceled.