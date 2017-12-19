Why 2017 Will Always Be Remembered As a Year of Resistance

There are years that history remembers as flash points of political change — 1776, 1848, 1968 — and when the dust settles, it seems inevitable that 2017 will join that list.

It was a period of upheaval from the very start: we were only three weeks into the year, and Donald Trump’s presidency was only a day old, when hundreds of thousands of women marched on Washington and other cities around the world to protest the new administration. “The Resistance,” as it was dubbed, proved tireless. Its constituents protested Trump’s so-called ‘travel ban’ later that month, flocked to the polls in a series of several special elections to combat Trump-backed candidates, and, as the year reached its end, began an unprecedented crusade against sexual misconduct and inequity in American life.