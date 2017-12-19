A young boy attempted to do his civic duty for his community when he placed a 911 call to stop the Grinch from stealing Christmas this holiday season.

Five-year-old TyLon Pittman of Byram, Mississippi, called his local police for help to save Christmas from the Grinch after watching a video online about the classic Seuss curmudgeon. Following TyLon’s concerned call, police officer Lauren Develle visited the young boy to reassure him that the police would do everything in their power to ensure that the Grinch would not steal Christmas.

In a Facebook video posted by TyLon’s older brother, TeDera Dwayne Graves, Develle asks TyLon what he would do if the Grinch stole Christmas, something he takes very seriously.

“I want y’all to come back to my house and take him to jail,” he said, citing that the Grinch “steals everybody’s Christmas.”

According to The Clarion Ledger, TyLon was invited to come to the police station on Monday to help lock up the Grinch after he was caught. TyLon was also named an honorary junior officer for the day. Watch the full clip below.