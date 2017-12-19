Stop Reading Lists of Things Successful People Do

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Stop reading lists of things successful people do.

By Emre Soyer and Robin M. Hogarth in Harvard Business Review

2. Want to live a long life? Make sure your doctor is a woman.

By Carey Goldberg at WBUR

3. Forget “Best” or “Sincerely.” Want a reply to your email? Close it with gratitude.

By Shana Lebowitz in Business Insider

4. This is why men sleep better than women.

By Melissa Pandika in Ozy

5. Pursue meaning instead of happiness.

By Emily Esfahani Smith and Jennifer Aaker in the Science of Us

