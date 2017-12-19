‘Criminal Santa’ Gets Stuck in Chimney During Burglary Attempt

A California man was arrested after authorities said he slipped inside a chimney to burglarize a business but got stuck instead.

Jesse Berube, who police called a “criminal Santa,” had to call 911 to be rescued from the narrow chimney he crawled into on Dec. 13 to allegedly gain access into the business, the Citrus Heights Police Department said in a news release. Authorities said he wiggled “just enough” to be able to call for help.

Firefighters had to use “special equipment” to free the 32-year-old suspect, according to authorities. Berube was not injured but he was later arrested for burglary, police said. His nose appears to be covered in soot in his mugshot.

“Criminal Santa does not have the same skills as the real deal,” the police department tweeted.

Berube could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.