The First Trailer for Ocean's 8 Is Here and It Looks Incredible

After more than a year of anticipation, fans finally caught a glimpse of the upcoming film Ocean’s 8 with the release of its first trailer Tuesday.

The star-studded cast is led by Sandra Bullock, who, as conman Danny Ocean’s estranged sister, conspires to steal millions of dollars of jewels from New York’s high-end Met Gala.

Her team? Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter. And from the looks of it in the trailer, Anne Hathaway’s $150 million necklace may be their target.

The trailer gives a small taste of each actor’s character. Blanchett partners with Bullock to lead the crew, Kaling plays a jeweler looking to leave her mother’s home and Rihanna appears to be a well-versed hacker named “8 Ball.” Paulson is a resistant mother convinced by Bullock to join the team, Bonham Carter appears to be a fashion designer and Bullock and Blanchett find Awkwafina hustling people on the streets of New York.

The film is an all-female follow-up to Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s series, starting with Ocean’s Eleven in 2001 and ending with Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007. The male-led casts in those films included George Clooney (as Danny Ocean), Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Don Cheadle, among others. Damon is also expected to make an appearance in the new film.

The film is set to be released on June 8, 2018.