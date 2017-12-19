An Amtrak train derailment in Washington state reportedly left at least three people dead Monday after a crash during the train’s inaugural run.
The Amtrak Cascades train traveling from Seattle to Portland partially landed on the busy Interstate 5 highway near Tacoma, with one car dangling from the track above the stalled traffic. Another fell onto the road and struck several vehicles, though no drivers or passengers in the automobiles were killed, according to the Associated Press.
More than 80 people were aboard the train at the time of its derailment. The exact death toll is not yet known, according to local authorities. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Here are some photos from the scene in the wake of the tragic derailment: