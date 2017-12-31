Watch 12 Cities Around the World Ring in 2018

New Year’s Eve festivities have kicked off around the world, as people toast to the beginning of 2018 everywhere.

If you want to see how the end of 2017 plays out around the world, you’re in luck As the clock strikes midnight at various cities all over the globe, TIME will be streaming the celebrations, which include fireworks, the iconic ball dropping in Times Square and more.

Celebrate New Year’s in Mumbai at 1:30 p.m. EST before heading over to Berlin to party away another year at 6 p.m. EST. After all, 2017 is not truly over until every part of the world has sent off the year in style.

Luckily, there are several celebrations to tune into, whether you are prepping for your own New Year’s Eve party or returning home after a long night. See below for when different parts of the world will welcome 2018.

Here’s when 2018 will hit select cities:

• Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. EST

• Hanoi, Vietnam at 12:00 p.m. EST

• Mumbai, India at 1:30 p.m. EST

• Karachi, Pakistan at 2 p.m. EST

• Dubai, United Arab Emirates at 3 p.m. EST

• Moscow, Russia at 4 p.m. EST

• Athens, Greece at 5 p.m. EST

• Berlin, Germany at 6 p.m. EST

• London, U.K. at 7 p.m. EST

• Rio de Janerio, Brazil at 9 p.m. EST

• New York, U.S. at midnight EST

• Mexico City, Mexico at 1 a.m. EST