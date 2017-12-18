ESPN President John Skipper Resigns Due to Substance Addiction
John Skipper, ESPN President and Disney Media Networks Co-Chairman and the NBA announce a new media partnerships on October 06, 2014 in New York City, New York.
David Dow—NBAE/Getty Images
By Eben Novy-Williams / Bloomberg
December 18, 2017

John Skipper has resigned as president of Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN, citing a substance addiction problem.

Skipper has been at ESPN since 1997 and has run the sports media giant since 2012. Former ESPN President and Executive Chairman George Bodenheimer will serve as acting chair of the company until a permanent successor is named.

“I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction,” Skipper said in a statement. “I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem. I have disclosed that decision to the company, and we mutually agreed that it was appropriate that I resign.”

The news comes at a time of change at ESPN, as the network adapts to upheaval in the cable television business model. Last week Disney agreed to a $52.4 billion deal to buy a large portion of 21st Century Fox Inc., a sale that includes all of Fox’s regional sports networks.

Skipper earlier this year signed a contract extension that would have kept him in place through 2021.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE