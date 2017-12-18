Watch Live: President Trump Gives National Security Speech Amid Tensions With Mueller

President Donald Trump will outline his national security strategy in a speech from Washington on Monday afternoon.

A little more than a year after Trump won the 2016 presidential election while promising to put “America First,” the Republican leader will tell the world what exactly that means.

Trump’s doctrine on national security is centered around three major ideas, according to the Associated Press: “protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, demonstrating peace through strength, and advancing American influence in an ever-competitive world.”

Trump is expected to cast off multinational agreements as unfair to the United States and present a case that national security and economic security are intrinsically linked, the AP reports.

The President’s national security doctrine also does not recognize climate change as a threat to national security. President Barack Obama said climate change was an “urgent and growing threat” as a part of his national security doctrine in 2015.

Trump’s address comes amid increasing tension between the White House and those involved in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Watch the speech live at at 2p.m. ET. above.