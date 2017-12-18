At this time of year, surviving Christmas is the number one item on most people’s agenda—if your holiday shopping is done, that is. If you’re concerned about bickering relatives, political arguments, family dramas, and wrapping all those presents (how do you wrap a Fingerling exactly?), an internet-legend-in-the-making just came up with the best Christmas hack of all time.

Transport historian Tim Dunn, who has appeared on the BBC’s Trainspotting Live and knows a thing or two about trains, turned a toy train into a real life bar car. He hacked the train, turning it from a novelty into a game-changer that delivers gin and tonics from the kitchen to his couch—and blows the Polar Express out of the water along the way.

The model railroad runs on a 40-foot track and is set on a timer so that every two minutes it transports drinks from the kitchen to the living room on a festive Christmas-light adorned trailer. Dunn debuted the gin-and-tonic delivery system at a holiday party and it was a hit, according to Huffington Post UK. In the spirit of surviving Christmas, Dunn probably won’t mind if you take his genius idea and lay some track to deliver a little Yuletide cheer in the form of spiked eggnog on Christmas morning.