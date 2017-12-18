Scarlett Johansson Makes a Surprise SNL Cameo as Donald's 'Ornament' Ivanka Trump
Alex Moffat as Eric Trump, Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr., Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, Cecily Strong as First Lady Melania Trump, Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump, and Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence during "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 16, 2017
Will Heath—NBCU/Getty Images
By Camryn Rabideau / InStyle
December 18, 2017

We live for surprise celebrity cameos, and Saturday Night Live definitely delivered this weekend. On last night’s show, the cold opening featured none other than Scarlett Johansson, who portrayed Ivanka Trump in the “White House Tree Trimming” skit.

The 33-year-old actress is dating Colin Jost, one of SNL‘s head writers, so it’s really no surprise that she’s making unscheduled appearances on the show. Lucky us! Last night, Johansson returned to her role as Ivanka Trump as the First Family, led by Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump and Cecily Strong as First Lady Melania Trump, trimmed the “Tree of Shame” with the faces of “haters and losers.”

After receiving ornaments from several of his staff members, Baldwin asks, “Where’s my next ornament?” to which Johansson replies, “I’m right here father.”

Baldwin then asks after his daughter’s husband, Jared Kushner. Johansson tartly replies, “He’s packing a go bag before the FBI arrives.”

“I will always remember that one time I heard him talk,” Johansson continued.

See the whole opening skit for yourself:

Johansson and Jost made their red carpet debut as a couple earlier this month, and we’re already loving them together—especially if we get treated to more surprise SNL appearances by the actress!

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com

