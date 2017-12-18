If the President puts Eminem on blast, he’ll be ready.

In an interview with New York magazine, the rapper discussed his new album Revival and doubled down on his fiery verbal assaults on one of the planet’s most powerful players.

“All jokes aside, all punch lines aside, I’m trying to get a message out there about him. I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge,” he told New York. Eminem isn’t satisfied with just firing off disses though. He wants a response.

Trump’s proven he’s not opposed to calling out celebrities. And if POTUS addresses Eminem, ever the soldier in the rap battle, Slim Shady has a plan.

“I want him to answer me because I got ideas for all kinds of sh-t to say back to him if he does…I’m not going to give any away now, but I’ve got lines ready if he says something about me.”

Eminem’s freestyle cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards made headlines for his torrential takedown of White House policies. But he wasn’t always at political odds with Trump. Weirdly enough, in 2004, Trump starred in a television stunt to officially “endorse” the rapper for a mock political run.