What Happens to Hollywood Projects Tainted by Allegations of Sexual Misconduct?

The second half of 2017 saw a stunning number of men in Hollywood (among other industries) fall from their powerful perches as a result of allegations of sexual assault or misconduct. What started with the downfall of Harvey Weinstein became perhaps the most seismic shift the entertainment industry has ever undergone. The foremost consideration, of course, is the survivors who have come forward, and the pain and suffering they’ve endured. But another consequence is the extraordinary volume of projects once slated for release in 2018 whose fates have shifted, or are now in limbo. Perhaps never is the degree to which alleged abusers amassed power more clear than when considering the number of projects, and creative collaborators, their actions have now harmed.

The list of canceled works includes productions halted before they began, like a once-planned HBO film about the 2016 election based on the reporting of now-disgraced journalist Mark Halperin and an Amazon series starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore that was to have been produced by the Weinstein Company. But they also include works that were very much under way, or even those that were completed, before it was decided their release will be canceled. Louis C.K., for instance, had been producing and set to star in the planned animated sitcom The Cops, which was sent into limbo, indefinitely suspended by its network TBS. “We now find ourselves out of a job right before the holidays,” the show’s art director Francis Giglio wrote on Facebook. Vanity Fair reported 100 staffers from the show were laid off shortly after allegations against C.K. first went public, and there seemed little optimism production would continue. “I know this isn’t about me, but I was really excited to voice a cartoon character,” said performer Jen Richards on Twitter. “To have a badass, openly trans character on network t.v. would have been awesome.”

Richards’ delicately threaded needle—she, like others, expressed support for C.K.’s accusers publicly, along with her own disappointment—gets at what’s so tricky about the fate of now-canceled art. A lot of it might have served a social good, even as what seems the greater social good is to remove power from the hands of those who abuse it.

And then there’s simply the desire for artists like Richards to have their work seen and evaluated on its own merits. “When you work hard on something, you want people to see it. I think there’s a desire for us to maybe have that happen,” the actor Michael Stuhlbarg said after the release of the Kevin Spacey film Gore, in which he played a part, was canceled. In many cases, that may well prove impossible. It’s hard to imagine how Gore would end up in front of viewers, or who would care to see it.

Some art touched by scandal may yet find its audience. While the Weinstein Company’s film The Current War, meant to be a player in this year’s Oscar race, has been pushed indefinitely, its previously scheduled release of Paddington 2 in January will go ahead as planned after Warner Bros. acquired the movie. That a sequel to the story about a clumsy ursine from Peru can find itself, if briefly, jeopardized by the actions of one of Hollywood’s predators proves just how far the malign forces spread.

Yet if many projects must end up dis- carded in order to begin bringing Hollywood toward justice—and redress the balance for so many careers that ended prematurely after harassed and abused women left the industry—that’s a small price to pay. This clearing-out makes room for projects untouched by scan- dal, those made by people whose power is not so entrenched. Perhaps the next wave of projects, from dramatic films to cartoon shows, will come from creators who simply make their hardworking collaborators proud.